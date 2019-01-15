© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Carol Channing: In Memoriam Playlist

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published January 15, 2019 at 10:33 AM CST
Carol Channing, performing in Los Angeles in 2004. Channing died Tuesday at age 97.
The late Carol Channing's charisma and ebullience were so big that only a Broadway stage could contain her. In the two iconic roles she created — her breakout turn as Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and later, as the fast-talking matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi inHello, Dolly — her crackling voice and blazing theatrical chops became legendary. Her outsized mouth, fluttering eyes and nimbus of platinum-blonde hair just underscored those gifts.

But she shared some of her comedic magic in other realms, too. Her entry on the Marlo Thomas-speared kids' classic Free To Be ... You And Me, "Housework" (written by lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who also wrote the lyrics for Fiddler On The Roof), is a sparkling takedown of consumer culture, and a sketch called "The Inside Story," from the musical revue Show Girl, isssss a classsssssic.

