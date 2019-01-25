New Music Friday For Jan. 25: The 6 Albums You Should Hear Now

On this week's program, host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Sidney Maden and Stephen Thompson to talk about the must-hear albums out on Jan. 25. This includes hard-driving riff rock with a healthy sense of humor from FIDLAR and Mike Krol, the Compton rapper Boogie, woozy synth-pop from The Dandy Warhols, the shape-shifting sounds of New Orleans singer DAWN and more.

Featured Albums:

FIDLAR: Almost Free

Featured Song: "Can't You See"

Mike Krol: Power Chords

Featured Song: "Nothing To Yell About"

Boogie: Everything's For Sale

Featured Song: "Skydive"



The Dandy Warhols: Why You So Crazy?

Featured Song: "Terraform"

Rat Boy: Internationally Unknown

Featured Songs: "Don't Hesitate," "Chip On My Shoulder," "Follow Your Heart," and "Dad's Crashed Car"

DAWN: New Breed

Featured Song: "We, Diamonds"

Other Notable Releases For Jan. 25:Backstreet Boys: DNA;Better Oblivion Community Center: S/T;Bring Me The Horizon: AMO;Rosie Carny: Bare;Toy: Happy In The Hollow;Vangelis: Nocturne;William Tyler: Goes West

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.