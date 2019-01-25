New Music Friday For Jan. 25: The 6 Albums You Should Hear Now
On this week's program, host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Sidney Maden and Stephen Thompson to talk about the must-hear albums out on Jan. 25. This includes hard-driving riff rock with a healthy sense of humor from FIDLAR and Mike Krol, the Compton rapper Boogie, woozy synth-pop from The Dandy Warhols, the shape-shifting sounds of New Orleans singer DAWN and more.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "Can't You See"
Featured Song: "Nothing To Yell About"
Featured Song: "Skydive"
Featured Song: "Terraform"
Featured Songs: "Don't Hesitate," "Chip On My Shoulder," "Follow Your Heart," and "Dad's Crashed Car"
Featured Song: "We, Diamonds"
Other Notable Releases For Jan. 25:Backstreet Boys: DNA;Better Oblivion Community Center: S/T;Bring Me The Horizon: AMO;Rosie Carny: Bare;Toy: Happy In The Hollow;Vangelis: Nocturne;William Tyler: Goes West
