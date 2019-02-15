New Music Friday: Our Top Six Albums Out Feb. 15
Our list of the best albums out this week includes the first new music from funk and R&B legend Chaka Khan in 12 years, the cinematic, transporting sounds of Yann Tiersen, bubblegum punk from Sir Babygirl and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lauren Onkey and Stephen Thompson as they share their top picks for Feb. 15.
Featured Albums:
Featured Songs: "Like Sugar" and "Too Hot"
Featured Song: "Untold"
Featured Song: "Pell"
Featured Song: "Flirting With Her"
Featured Song: "Days of Insanity"
Featured Song: "There You Are"
Other Notable Albums For Feb. 15: Avril Lavigne: Head Above Water;Betty Who: Betty;Dale Watson: Call Me Lucky;Florida Georgia Line: Can't Say I Ain't Country;Jonny Nash: Make a Wilderness;Ladytron: Ladytron;Natti Natasha: Illuminati;Tedeshi Trucks Band: Signs
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.