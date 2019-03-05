© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: &More

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 5, 2019 at 4:01 AM CST
Hip-hop duo &More will perform at SXSW 2019.

Hometown:Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Genre:Hip-Hop

Why We're Excited:If you want a sense of &More's live chemistry and charisma, watch this video of its entry in the 2018 Tiny Desk Contest. Its members barely all fit in the frame as the Philly band runs through "Whoa," a frank and deftly rendered assessment of today's endless and overwhelming news cycle. Inspired by the book The Hate U Give, the song finds rapper Chill Moody and singer Donn T unpacking the many ways the country processes racism and police violence as part of an onslaught of information (and disinformation). On the forthcoming Ethel Bobcat, the song is introduced via a guest appearance from none other than Public Enemy's Chuck D.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson