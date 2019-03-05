© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: Rosie Tucker

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 5, 2019 at 4:01 AM CST
Rosie Tucker is performing at SXSW 2019.

Hometown:Los Angeles, California

Genre:Rock

Why We're Excited:Rosie Tucker's songs can be wry and funny, but they're always sincere, with a gift for metaphor and a clear understanding of just how precarious life can be. Tucker examines the aftermath of a painful loss in "Lauren," interrogates a hard-wired tendency to stay quiet in "Habit" and paints a loving everyday portrait of crucial safe spaces in "Gay Bar," which closes with a pointedly chosen Dusty Springfield sample.

Stephen Thompson
