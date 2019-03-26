© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Jesse Mac Cormack's 'Give A Chance' And The Ordeal Of Living

By Bob Boilen
Published March 26, 2019 at 8:27 AM CDT

I didn't know what it was about this song that enthralled me. Then Jesse Mac Cormack, the Montreal songwriter told me this: "My initial goal was to write a song using African ternary rhythm in order to create a trance in concert." So, now, as I listen. I hear those repetitive patterns; they're in his rhythm tracks and also in the three-word patterns he uses. The lyrics are, as Jesse told me, about "the birth and death of relationships, how you must let them go when seasons change when it's time to look for new paths. There is no shortcut for those things. You have to go through them."

The frenetic-paced, somewhat manic imagery in this video amplifies Jesse Mac Mac Cormack's intense song. When asked about this imagery, director Frédérique Bérubé wrote back with what at first seemed like a random quote from the biologist Henri Laborit: "Faced with an ordeal, man has only three choices: fight, do nothing, or flee." It felt more succinct than random after I gave it more thought. Frédérique Bérubé went on to say that "in the video for 'Give a Chance,' we follow humans making their way across the multiple ordeals of life — with rope as a metaphor — towards that proverbial light that everyone tries to have in themselves at all times."

"Give a Chance" can be heard on Jesse Mac Cormack's debut album ,which comes out on May 3 on Secret City Records.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
