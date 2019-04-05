Alt.Latino's Primavera Extravaganza

Spring is a time for renewal, rebirth and new music. (It's a fact — look it up.)

A couple of things stood out to me in this batch of new music: the inclusion of both Joni Mitchell and Amy Winehouse as sources of inspiration.

Also this week: collaborations! There is a stunning match-up of a female mariachi voice with an R&B pop crooner; and a Latin music icon reaches out to a group of young musicians to continue, and modernize, his groundbreaking, socially conscious musical message.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.