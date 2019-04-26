New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For April 26

Our shortlist of must-hear albums this week includes the incredible sonic adventures of Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker), acoustic, instrumental rock from Rodrigo y Gabriela, a byzantine concept album from The Mountain Goats and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Felix Contreras and Stephen Thompson as they run through their picks for the best new releases out on April 26.

Featured Albums:

Nick Murphy: Run Fast, Sleep Naked

Featured Songs: "Sanity," "Sunlight," "Novocaine and Coca Cola"

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Mettavolution

Featured Songs: "Terracentric" and "Echoes"

Jackie Mendoza: LuvHz

Featured Song: "Puppet Angels"

Josh Ritter: Fever Breaks

Featured Song: The Torch Committee"

The Mountain Goats: In League With Dragons

Featured Songs: "Clemency for the Wizard King" and "Waylon Jennings Live!"

SOAK: Grim Town

Featured Songs: "Maybe" and "All Aboard"

Other notable releases of April 26: Aldous Harding: Designer; Bailen: Thrilled to Be Here;Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me;The Cranberries: In the End;Craig Finn: I Need a New War;Kevin Morby: Oh My God;King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Fishing for Fishies;Local Natives: Violent Street;Marissa Nadler & Stephen Brodsky: Droneflower;Otoboke Beaver: Itekoma Hits;Schoolboy Q: CrasH Talk;Sunn O))): Life Metal

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.