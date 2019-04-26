New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums For April 26
Our shortlist of must-hear albums this week includes the incredible sonic adventures of Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker), acoustic, instrumental rock from Rodrigo y Gabriela, a byzantine concept album from The Mountain Goats and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Felix Contreras and Stephen Thompson as they run through their picks for the best new releases out on April 26.
Featured Albums:
Featured Songs: "Sanity," "Sunlight," "Novocaine and Coca Cola"
Featured Songs: "Terracentric" and "Echoes"
Featured Song: "Puppet Angels"
Featured Song: The Torch Committee"
Featured Songs: "Clemency for the Wizard King" and "Waylon Jennings Live!"
Featured Songs: "Maybe" and "All Aboard"
Other notable releases of April 26: Aldous Harding: Designer; Bailen: Thrilled to Be Here;Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me;The Cranberries: In the End;Craig Finn: I Need a New War;Kevin Morby: Oh My God;King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Fishing for Fishies;Local Natives: Violent Street;Marissa Nadler & Stephen Brodsky: Droneflower;Otoboke Beaver: Itekoma Hits;Schoolboy Q: CrasH Talk;Sunn O))): Life Metal
