New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out On May 24
Our shortlist of the best albums out this week includes a stirring call for social justice from soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples, rapper YG's powerful remembrance of Nipsey Hussle and the first new release in six years from lo-fi rock veterans Sebadoh. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the most essential albums dropping on May 24.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "Sometime"
Featured Song: "Flint City Shake It"
Featured Song: "Late Night"
Featured Song: "Do Yo Dance"
Featured Song: "The Reckoning"
Featured Songs: "More" and "Fire Is Coming"
Featured Song: "Celebrate the Void"
Other notable releases for May 24:Cate Le Bon: Reward;Fay Webster: Atlanta Millionaires Club;Hayden Thorpe: Diviner;Honeyblood: In Plain Sight;Middle Kids: New Songs for Old Problems;Sean Nelson: Nelson Sings Nilsson;Steve Lacy: Apollo XXI;Stray Cats: 40.
Stream The Music:
