New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out On June 28

After giving us a series of baffling ads in the London Tube and the back pages of the Dallas Observer, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke finally released his third solo album, ANIMA, on Thursday — meaning you won't have to listen to "Not The News" on speakerphone anymore. On this week's New Music Friday, we dive into Yorke's vivid dreamscape and its accompanying film, as well as The Black Keys' electrifying Let's Rock (their first record in five years), Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's fresh collab Bandana and more. NPR Music's Ann Powers, Bobby Carter, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best albums out on June 28.

Featured Albums:

The Black Keys: Let's Rock

Featured Song: "Lo/Hi"

Gena Rose Bruce: Can't Make You Love Me

Featured Songs: "The Way You Make Love" and "I Don't Think I'll Get Over You"

Thom Yorke: ANIMA

Featured Songs: "Twist" and "Dawn Chorus"

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib: Bandana

Featured Song: "Giannis"

Runaway June: Blue Roses

Featured Song: "Head Over Heels"

Chris Staples: Holy Moly

Featured Song: "Halfway Over"

Daughter of Swords: Dawnbreaker

Featured Song: "Gem"

Dizzy Fae: NO GMO

Featured Song: "Altar"

Other notable releases for June 28: The Appleseed Cast: The Fleeing Light of Impermanence; B52s: Cosmic Thing (30th Anniversary Edition); Erin Durant: Islands; Foy Vance: From Muscle Shoals; Ingrid Michaelson: Stranger Songs; Outer Spaces: Gazing Globe; The Small Glories: Assiniboine & The Red.

