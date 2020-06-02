© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Classic World Cafe: John Mayer En Route To Superstardom

XPN | By Raina Douris,
David Dye
Published June 2, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT
John Mayer performs at Irving Plaza in February 2002 in support of his debut full-length studio album, <em>Room for Squares</em>.
John Mayer performs at Irving Plaza in February 2002 in support of his debut full-length studio album, <em>Room for Squares</em>.

World Cafe has been on the air for almost 30 years. Thirty years of conversations and sessions from all kinds of artists — from big, huge artists to new artists who would eventually go on to become big, huge artists. John Mayer falls into that last category. When he visited the World Cafe for the second time, it was right after the release of his debut album Room For Squares, an album that would go on to sell over 4 million copies and win him his first Grammy award. But none of that had happened yet when he came by to talk to original World Cafe host David Dye and perform songs from that album. He was en route to superstardom but, like so many artists over the years, made a stop at World Cafe first. Hear that classic session with John Mayer from 2001 on World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye