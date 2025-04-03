Milwaukee Wine Weekend: 5 days of wine, Milwaukee and accessibility

Close your eyes and imagine a stereotypical wine tasting event. Now be honest — were the people at this event upper class and white?

Tim Cole and Jeffrey Coleman co-founded the Milwaukee Wine Academy to change that perception, starting right here in Milwaukee.

The two longtime wine enthusiasts created the academy to offer a place where people of color — of all levels of wine expertise — feel comfortable trying, talking about and tasting wine.

Milwaukee Wine Weekend is a 5-day series of events beginning April 10, that includes blind taste tests, a Black winemaker exposition and other events meant to celebrate the diversity of Milwaukee's wine scene.

I sat down with Cole and Coleman to learn more about Milwaukee Wine Weekend and their respective wine journeys.

We also played a game show we’re calling the unofficial pregame of Milwaukee Wine Weekend. Listen below to learn more about evaluating wine while hearing these two titans go head-to-head on wine trivia and blind taste tests.