© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Wine Weekend: 5 days of wine, Milwaukee and accessibility

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Sam Woods
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:10 PM CDT
Tim Cole (left) and Dr. Jeffrey Coleman co-founded the Milwaukee Wine Academy to support diversity in Milwaukee's wine scene. They are hosting a series of events soon to meet that mission.
Kim Shine
/
Kim Shine
Tim Cole (left) and Dr. Jeffrey Coleman co-founded the Milwaukee Wine Academy to support diversity in Milwaukee's wine scene. They are hosting a 5-day series of events soon to meet that mission from April 10-14.

Close your eyes and imagine a stereotypical wine tasting event. Now be honest — were the people at this event upper class and white?

Tim Cole and Jeffrey Coleman co-founded the Milwaukee Wine Academy to change that perception, starting right here in Milwaukee.
The two longtime wine enthusiasts created the academy to offer a place where people of color — of all levels of wine expertise — feel comfortable trying, talking about and tasting wine.

Milwaukee Wine Weekend is a 5-day series of events beginning April 10, that includes blind taste tests, a Black winemaker exposition and other events meant to celebrate the diversity of Milwaukee's wine scene.

I sat down with Cole and Coleman to learn more about Milwaukee Wine Weekend and their respective wine journeys.

We also played a game show we’re calling the unofficial pregame of Milwaukee Wine Weekend. Listen below to learn more about evaluating wine while hearing these two titans go head-to-head on wine trivia and blind taste tests.

Unofficial Milwaukee Wine Weekend Pregame Show
Tim Cole and Jeffrey Coleman of Milwaukee Wine Academy compete in a wine-themed game show, hosted by <i>Lake Effect</i>'s Sam Woods.
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMWUWM NewsDrinksdining
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM production assistant for Lake Effect.
See stories by Sam Woods
Related Content