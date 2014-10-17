Fiesta Fan Photos: Your Dishes On Display

Create a Venn diagram of NPR listeners and fans of Fiesta dishware, and there's likely to be a huge intersection of the two. We know this from our recent callout for photos of the brightly colored dishes. NPR listeners threw open their kitchen cabinets and showed off their collections: stacks of mix-and-match plates, favorite mugs, signature colors, family heirlooms.

There were even some taken at the "source": Homer Laughlin, the West Virginia pottery company that still makes Fiesta on the banks of the Ohio River. It's also where NPR's Linda Wertheimer — a Fiesta collector herself — visited in a Morning Edition story.

You can see more Fiesta photos and submit your own via Instagram; just tag them #NPRfiesta.

