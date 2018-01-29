© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

The Black Car Fund

By Yuki Noguchi,
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published January 29, 2018 at 1:46 PM CST
If you have a full-time job, and you get hurt at work, you are covered by workers' compensation insurance. You can get medical care, and get paid some of your salary while you recover from your injury.

But if you're a contractor — you're freelancer, working in the gig economy, and you get hurt on the job — you are out of luck.

A lot of the social safety net in this country works this way: it's built around full-time employees. But more and more people are working not as full-time employees, but as contractors.

This is problem people are talking about a lot. Today on the show, we talk about a possible solution.

