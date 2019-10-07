Glenlivet Launches Edible 'Cocktail Capsule'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So whenever I have single malt scotch on the rocks, I feel a little guilty, like some traditionalists might judge me for not having it neat. Well, no more guilt now that the Scotch-maker Glenlivet is promoting something truly weird - edible capsules holding mini servings of whiskey cocktails. They are made of seaweed. They look like little pillows. And people online immediately compared them to Tide Pods, as in the laundry detergent. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.