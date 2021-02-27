Need A Career Change? Here's The Best Job Advice We've Heard On Life Kit

This story is adapted from Life Kit's weekly newsletter, which arrives in inboxes each Friday.Subscribe here.

Wherever you are in your career, being part of the labor force has perhaps never been so laborious as it's been in the past year. And for so many, finding work takes a lot more time and effort than it ever has before.

Whether you're ready to make more money, hit the job market, or maybe just have better meetings, we're here to help.

Finding a job after college

If you're new (or newly returned) to the job market, this episode is for you. Job hunting in these times may feel daunting, but experts say all those pre-pandemic best practices still apply: do your research, have your elevator pitch ready and cast a wide net. And, of course, don't underestimate the power of networking! Informational interviews are your friend.

Mentorship

Finding the right mentor can be a powerful tool for professional growth, no matter what stage of your career you're in. But making that ask can be awkward, especially in a virtual workplace. Learn the steps to finding a mentor and maintaining a successful mentoring relationship here.

Asking for a raise

Panicked over the idea of asking your boss for more money? Our experts say, remember: we negotiate all the time. This episode will help remind you of your worth, give you a strategy for the ask, and provide you with some helpful tips if you get any pushback.

Diversity in the workplace

If you're a person of color or otherwise marginalized employee, you probably don't need reminding that not all workplaces treat employees equitably. Listen to this episode on how to survive and thrive in mostly-white spaces if you're struggling to cope at your job. To start, journalist Alan Henry suggests keeping a work diary, and learning how to manage your boss.

If you're a leader looking to make some changes where you work, we've got an episode all about how to take diversity beyond the hiring process.

Time to call it quits?

It happens. If you've reached the breaking point at your current job, learn how to quit well. Work It Daily founder J.T. O'Donnell says, if you can, it's best to run towarda goal, not awayfrom a bad job situation. To do that, she recommends getting a financial plan in place first. Make sure to leave behind a positive legacy that you can lean on for future employment.

Changing careers

Have you been dreaming about making the jump, but just don't know where to start? Start with this podcast. The episode will brief you on the tools you need to make the switch, and will remind you: life experience counts as experience. Don't sell yourself short.

