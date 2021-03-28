Andee Tagle
Money isn't just about numbers. It's about emotions, too. Tiffany 'The Budgetnista' Aliche's new book unpacks the relationships we all have with finances so you can make the most of your cash.
From quitting gracefully to asking for more money, here's how the experts advise navigating major career conundrums.
The smiles are all forced and the outfits color-coded in this tale of female one-up-manship. "It's gloriously nonsensical," says our critic, "and yet it reverberates with eerie truth."
In a wide-ranging interview with NPR about his memoir, the rock star shares that at 72 years old, he's finally ready to look back. He offers thoughts on his royal friends, drug use and cell phones.
Justin Chon's third feature, about a karaoke hostess forced to deal with her estranged brother while her father is dying, possesses an "emotional impact [that] is loudest in its quiet moments."