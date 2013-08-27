© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Education

Tell Me More's Twitter Education Special

By NPR Staff
Published August 27, 2013 at 7:50 AM CDT
#npredchat

Education has long been referred to as a civil right in this country — including by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Nearly 50 years ago, King said:

"The richest nation on earth has never allocated enough resources to build sufficient schools, to compensate adequately its teachers and to surround them with the prestige our work justifies. We squander funds on highways, on the frenetic pursuit of recreation, on the overabundance of overkill armament, but we pauperize education."

At 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, NPR's Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin will once again host a live radio broadcast and Twitter education forum. We'll look at whether education is the civil rights challenge of our time.

As in previous Tell Me More Twitter education chats from the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colo., and WLRN in Miami, we will turn to our education influencers and to you.

We've already heard from some leading educators about what's on their minds as they head into the school year, including: Common Core testing, the notion of "choice" and "accountability," the achievement gap and digital inequities in the classroom.

Now, we want to hear from you.

  • Is education a civil right?

  • What is America doing to make it one and what still needs to be done?

  • What role should teachers, parents, the government and private sector be playing right now?

  • Who is stepping up to the plate — and who isn't?

    • Join us on Twitter today, using #NPRedchat, and let's begin the exchange of ideas.

  • Twitter Chat Moderator: Davar Ardalan (@TellMeMoreNPR); senior producer of Tell Me More and moderator of #NPREdchat Twitter chat. Also on @idavar

  • Participant: Rey Junco (@reyjunco); Social media researcher, @Purdue associate professor /Faculty Associate @BerkmanCenter

  • Participant:Stephen Jones (@Dr.StephenJones); Educator and author in Springfield, Pennsylvania

  • Participant:Lillie Marshall (@WorldLillie); Teacher, Boston Public Schools

  • Participant: Mike Green (@amikegreen2); Founder of Saving America's Black Boys Campaign

  • Participant: Brad Currie (@BradCurrie); School Administrator in Chester, NJ and Co-Founder of #Satchat

  • Participant:Roxanna Elden (@Roxanna_Elden); Miami public school teacher. Author of See Me After Class: Advice for Teachers by Teachers

  • Participant:Elissa Malespina (@SOMSlibrary); Librarian from South Orange, NJ

