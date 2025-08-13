Gov. Evers requests FEMA support following severe floods in Milwaukee area

Wisconsin’s Governor has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to start a formal preliminary assessment of damage in the state after recent extreme storms and flooding.

In a 24-hour period last weekend, torrential rain fell in Wisconsin, causing rivers to flood, vehicles to wash out, and power to be cut to thousands.

According to the social services hotline 211, there have been more than 3,000 reports of structural damage since the flooding.

Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency on Monday — a precursor to getting federal aid.

His office says Wisconsin Emergency Management conducted an initial review of the damages, which suggests the state will meet the threshold to receive federal aid and assistance.

That cleared the way for Evers to ask FEMA to start its preliminary damage assessment.

"The damage caused by recent extreme weather is extensive, and it’s going to take significant time and resources to recover, repair infrastructure, and help support the folks and communities who have been affected," Evers said in a press release. "It’s clear we will need additional federal resources and support to do so."

A formal disaster declaration, to bring federal disaster relief to Wisconsin, would have to come from President Donald Trump.

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin Congresspeople have called upon President Trump for assistance.