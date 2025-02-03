Meet the Feb. 18 primary candidates for Milwaukee Common Council's District 3 seat

Eight candidates are running for the District 3 seat on the Milwaukee Common Council. The special election is happening to fill the seat formerly held by Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, who died in November.

The primary election for District 3 is Feb. 18. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on April 1. The winner of the election will fill the seat until April 17, 2028 — the end of Brostoff’s term.

What does an alderperson on the Milwaukee Common Council do?

There are 15 aldermanic districts in the city of Milwaukee. One alderperson from each district is elected to a four-year term by the residents. They make up the lawmaking body of the city of Milwaukee, known as the Common Council.

The council exercises all policymaking and legislative powers of the city, including the adoption of ordinances and resolutions, the approval of the city's annual budget, and the enactment of appropriation and tax levy ordinances. The council also has approval over the mayor's appointments of cabinet heads, who direct day-to-day operations of city departments. In addition to their powers as legislators, council members serve as district administrators and are responsible to the citizens in their districts for city services.

The president of the Common Council is elected by council members at the beginning of the council’s term and serves for four years. The president makes all appointments to the council’s seven standing committees as well as many special committees and presides over all meetings of the full council. He or she becomes acting mayor when the mayor is out of the city.

Where is District 3?

District 3 covers much of the east side of Milwaukee. See the map below. If you're not sure about whether you live in District 3, you can look up your ballot for the Feb. 18 election here.

City of Milwaukee

Who are the candidates in the primary election?

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the Common Council candidates appearing on the primary ballot. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Courtesy of candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Nas Musa

Nas Musa

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

As a long-time resident of District 3, I deeply understand its unique character and the needs of its residents. I have engaged with local business, organizations, and neighbors to address concerns like housing affordability, public safety, and sustainable development.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

One of the biggest challenges is addressing housing affordability while fostering sustainable economic growth. I will advocate for policies that increase affordable housing options, support small businesses, and improve public safety through community-based policing.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

I will prioritize affordable housing, advocate for expanded mental health services—particularly for youth and underserved residents—utilizing our police department by bringing back "Code Red" (also known as more foot patrol). I will prioritize enhancing our parks, bike paths, and public spaces to strengthen community engagement. I will prioritize supporting youth programs such as mentorship and after-school activities. I am also committed to fostering economic growth by attracting businesses and supporting minority- and women-owned enterprises, ensuring that all residents benefit. To maintain transparency, I will establish regular town halls and open lines of communication to ensure every voice in District 3 is heard and valued.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

As a long-time operator in my family business in the district, I’ve learned how to improvise, work under stress, and problem-solve, along with being a son of immigrant parents, which drives a deep commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive community for all. I am the candidate prioritizing eco-friendly policies such as enhancing green spaces and promoting sustainable development within District 3. My lived experiences, combined with a forward-thinking vision, ensure I will represent the diverse voices of our community while advocating for policies that improve the quality of life for every resident, including immigrants and underserved populations.

Candidate website

Courtesy of candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Bryant Junco

Bryant Junco

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

I have been a District 3 resident for six years now. I’m raising my three-year-old son in the district. I am constantly having conversations with neighbors and residents. The rhetoric out there is the same unanimously: Citizens have a deep desire for change. I am running for this position to be the change that I, and many of my neighbors, desire to see for our district. I’ve driven over the many potholes on roads that haven’t been adequately plowed, stared at piles of leaves in the fall that weren’t picked up for weeks, experienced criminal activity with my own two eyes, even saw someone get shot on Brady St. We need a change, and it is my honor to be considered as the next alderman.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

Crime is an issue here in our district. Crime may be down slightly citywide, but it is up in four categories here in District 3: aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and carjacking. There’s no true data on car break-ins due to many not being reported. There was a car break-in epidemic over the summer of 2024—there were broken glass piles down nearly every street. Nobody from the city was doing anything about it. Our neighborhoods were being terrorized, and our citizens were being victimized.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

We’ve created a culture of reckless driving here by years of lack of enforcement. If an individual is reckless driving, that individual should be in jail, lose their license, and have that vehicle impounded. I appreciate the speed bumps and bump-outs in certain locations.

I will also demand accountability and fiscal responsibility from City Hall. There is blatant mishandling of our money, and it’s been allowed to happen with no accountability. Example: the $3 million unaccounted for in the Housing Authority. And the former director, Mr. Hines, will receive an $11,000-a-month pension for life.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I am the only candidate taking a hard line on crime that has victimized our residents. The average American lives check to check with less than $400 in their account. These criminals can make somebody homeless by stealing their vehicle or breaking the vehicle’s window. The average car insurance deductible is $500. Furthermore, over the summer of 2024, I took action for our community when nobody else would and rode around like a one-person neighborhood watch to observe the criminal activity on vehicles and reported it to MPD when I saw it. Meanwhile, elected officials were tucked in bed. I fought hard on the front lines of the street for people I didn’t even know, and I will continue that fight in City Hall.

Candidate website

Courtesy of candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Frank Ferrante

Frank Ferrante

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

My grandparents immigrated to the district from Italy in the 1950s. We’ve been here ever since, and I’ve lived in the district, on and off, my whole life. Knowing the residents of District 3, I understand the needs of our district and city. Folks on the East Side deserve an elected leader who will advocate relentlessly for policy and responsive city services. Our campaign is pursuing solutions to environmental, safety, housing, and transportation challenges. We support workers’ rights, tenants’ rights, and the rights of all people throughout our city. No matter who you are, there is a place in our campaign for your voice.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

We believe that many of the challenges our city faces are interrelated. Safety is top of mind for many folks throughout our district and city. We must have stricter penalties for repeat offenses, especially the most egregious and life-threatening violations. We must also work with existing neighborhood groups and youth mentorship programs to provide them the tools they need to reach as many young people as possible. Providing safe spaces for young people to gather, adequate after-school care, and mental health counseling must be a priority. Bringing middle-class jobs and hope for a brighter future to all neighborhoods in Milwaukee is how we can build a stronger tomorrow.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

In order to truly build a stronger future for all of us, we must always be asking ourselves if the policies coming out of City Hall are equitable for all. We must invest in neighborhoods that have historically not seen the level of attention as other parts of our city. Environmental challenges must be prioritized as well. Transportation infrastructure must include developments of high-speed rail while supporting MCTS. Supporting locally owned businesses maintains the strength of our neighborhoods and creates prosperity. We will work with MPS to ensure a high-performing public school system, propose property tax breaks for seniors and first-time homebuyers, and always be available to residents to address concerns.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

Our campaign is for the residents of District 3 and by the residents of District 3. No one alderperson, Common Council, or mayor can build a stronger future alone. As an alderperson, I will be a collaborator because to bring about the solutions to the challenges we face, we need a consensus builder who can bring people together. Our campaign will always use inclusive language and provide a seat at the table for all. We will always consider the question of equitability when considering Common Council votes and will always be available to meet with constituents and have an open door.

Candidate website

Courtesy of Candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Daniel Bauman

Daniel Bauman

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

I was born and raised in Milwaukee, and I know from a lifetime of experience that District 3 is unique and an incredible asset for Milwaukee. My wife and I own our home and are raising our two kids in Riverwest. I am involved in neighborhood initiatives like working to improve Gordon Park, reducing speed limits and pushing for traffic calming for safer streets, protecting our playgrounds, and preserving local institutions (Riverwest Investment Co-op/Falcon Bowl). I worked for the mayor around Brady Street, strengthening East Side corridors, working with businesses, and addressing rising costs of living.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

We’ve dealt with a hostile state government for some time. This pressure has made it harder to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of our own community. It is my belief that at times we’ve even listened to those voices challenging the very notion of what a city is and acquiesced in how we discuss things like public safety and education. Now we face an imminent attack on multiple fronts from our federal government. Simply put, we need to drown out the noise and fortify our community by acting like a city. The threats of the new administration will require immediate action. In order to weather this storm, we need good, clean government working with commitment to all people of this city.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

District 3 is relatively well-resourced in Milwaukee. We have the ingredients to work toward what we want the future of our city to look like. I’d work with D3 residents to find ways to increase safety on our streets, increase walkability, and slow the increase of housing prices through more housing and/or legal means to protect renters and potential buyers (exploring legal means to regulate the market). I’d like the district to become more inclusive, more sustainable, more vibrant, and, as a result, safer. Keep people here who want to be here, allow people in who want to be here. Let this district be what draws new people. People want to be in D3—that’s a massive asset.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I have the passion to work hard for my neighborhood, the experience to get things done, and the vision to build a stronger city and community. Growing up in Sherman Park, a diverse and bustling middle-class neighborhood that’s now less common, gave me an intimate perspective on Milwaukee’s challenges and decline, which drives me to demand meaningful change. I’ve succeeded in private, nonprofit, and public-sector roles, navigating heated and demanding conversations to achieve results. The Third District needs an alder ready to hit the ground running, and I have the experience and relationships to do that effectively. I would not ask to represent this district if I didn’t feel I could uphold its deeply rooted progressive values and vision.

Candidate website

Courtesy of Candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Ieshuh Griffin

Ieshuh Griffin

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

I have been an East Sider for many, many years—too many to count. I want for the East Side what I want for all of Milwaukee: equal distribution of resources, protection of the weak and vulnerable, and constituents’ direct participation in pressing matters that directly and/or indirectly affect the residents within the district. I am vastly familiar with the needs and concerns of those in the district, as I am constantly engaging within the district as it relates. Not only am I listening, but I am coming with solutions as it relates.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

Discrimination is the number one most violated human right. I am big on human rights. I want to break barriers and unify the city and its residents. I have always, in one capacity or another, been a public servant. I am interested in bringing the needs of the constituents, addressing the concerns of the constituents, which includes problem-solving.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

I am concerned as it relates to the multitude of serious issues that are often overlooked but have a constituted adverse impact on the city, as well as the residents of the Third District, as well as the citizens of Milwaukee. Out of the multitude of issues for the district, in my humble opinion, is sex trafficking, the housing crisis, and the overall needs of the residents within the district.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

Anyone that is certified on the ballot is deemed "qualified" to run; however, are they qualified to serve? I am the best candidate for the public servant position, as I am the strongest candidate. I am not a part of the "buddy system" that has gotten multiple candidates on the ballot. I am not under "corporate control," as are some of the candidates on the ballot. I am for the people, of the people, about the people, and answerable to the people. I am accessible and approachable. I will be, as I have always been, vigilant and visible.

Courtesy of candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Alex Brower

Alex Brower

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

I have been a Riverwest resident for over 10 years. In that time, I have worked with many community groups to organize and fight for a better city and spoken with countless residents about what issues they feel are most important by knocking on thousands of doors in this district, even before this election. As a substitute teacher for MPS, I have seen firsthand what issues our public schools must constantly deal with. As a labor organizer, I have seen the challenges workers face in their struggle for a living wage. And as a working-class person living in this city, I know how hard it is to get by for so many people who are consistently overlooked by our government.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

The biggest challenge facing our city, and our country in general, is the profit motive. At the city level, our electric bills and housing are most pressing. Milwaukee pays some of the highest electric bills in the U.S., while We Energies continues to raise rates and push for the building of a new natural gas power plant. I plan to replace We Energies with a municipal utility.

I will also publicly advocate for the building of affordable, safe, and dignified public housing, democratize HACM (Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee), and stand up to landlords and support tenants in any city housing issue.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

I plan to create a safer and healthier city by addressing the root causes of crime and our insecurities. That means alleviating poverty, tackling systemic oppression, improving city infrastructure, welcoming immigrant communities, and supporting those who are marginalized.

I will fight for our public schools and against their privatization by taking action to cease the city's creation of charter schools and using all available means to prevent any attempt to eliminate our democratically elected school board.

And I will ensure that Milwaukee's city workers, who make our city function, are never overlooked and always receive a fair deal with living wages, quality benefits, labor protections, and a great work environment.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

One thing that differentiates me is my long track record of winning things for working people. As president of the Milwaukee Substitute Teachers Association, I fought and successfully prevented the replacement of Milwaukee’s public sector substitute teachers by a private temp agency and won health care benefits for MPS subs by going on a 21-day hunger strike. While attending Beloit College, I helped lead a coalition to bring a progressive majority to the Beloit School Board, which brought back sex education to Beloit Public Schools.

Additionally, I am a proud democratic socialist. That means I believe in democracy in both our government and our economy, and a world where regular working people control the wealth they create.

Candidate website

Courtesy of Candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

I’ve lived in Riverwest for about two years, but my partner has been here much longer, so it feels like I’ve been part of this community for a while. From the moment I moved in, I was drawn to the welcoming atmosphere, and it has quickly become home.

Through my experiences and conversations with neighbors, I’ve gained a deep understanding of the community’s needs. Throughout my campaign, I’ve reached out to residents across the district, listening to their concerns. I’m excited to work as alderman to address these issues and make our neighborhood even better for everyone.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

Economic inequality is one of the city's biggest challenges. We must ensure economic opportunity is available to everyone. We need a strong economy that works for everyone. I will lead the charge for a bold, forward-thinking economic plan that prioritizes green jobs in renewable energy and energy-efficient development. We will invest in our neighborhoods and schools, improve aging infrastructure, and address lead pipes. Public utilities should be owned by the people, not for-profit companies.

Milwaukee should be a city where everyone has access to good jobs and opportunities for success. Together, we can build a future where everyone thrives—a future that is green, inclusive, and prosperous for all.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

As I talk to voters, their top concerns are public safety and affordable housing. Affordable housing is key to community stability but the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee has struggled with corruption and inefficiency. I will work to make the Housing Authority tenant-controlled, giving residents a voice in decisions that affect their homes. We need more affordable housing and stronger tenant protections.

Public safety extends beyond policing — it starts with economic opportunity. By providing good jobs, affordable housing, and strong education, we can reduce crime. We must also improve infrastructure with better street lighting, traffic calming and safer crosswalks.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

I’m running to make a real difference in our community, challenge the status quo, and create an inclusive, fair future for all. With my customer service experience, I’ve developed strong listening, empathy, and problem-solving skills that I will apply as Alderman to be accessible and responsive to the needs of our neighbors.

I’m committed to progressive values, fighting for bold solutions to issues like affordable housing, public safety, and economic justice. I will always advocate for marginalized groups, ensuring everyone has a voice and a chance to thrive. My campaign is powered by passionate volunteers, and together, we can build a stronger, compassionate community.

Candidate website

Courtesy of Candidate / Campaign Website Candidate Alexander Kostal

Alexander Kostal

What is your history with District 3 and how familiar are you with the district's needs?

I'm the only candidate in the race who has spent their entire life in the district. I grew up near Brady Street, raised in a single parent household by my father who owned a small business on Brady. I attended Riverside High School, UW-Milwaukee and Marquette Law before joining the Public Defender's Office. I spent time at the Common Council, Economic Development Division, Corporation Counsel, and served as President of the Brady Street Area Association.

I have dedicated my entire life to public service and my biggest passion is the improvement and advancement of my community. I have spent my entire adulthood working professionally and volunteering in the community , and have learned the needs of my neighbors here in District 3.

What is the biggest challenge the city faces, and how would you contribute to the solution?

We face public safety concerns including reckless driving, the rising cost of rent and property taxes, lack of pedestrian safety, a growing number of absentee and predatory landlords and a need for responsive and proactive constituent services. Working families are at risk of being priced out of our district.

Our City suffers from a legacy of discrimination and income inequality, worsened by the city's failure to invest in the root causes of crime. Our public schools are being weakened by the growth of charter schools. As Alderman, I will use my experience as a public defender, knowledge of local government and lifelong passion for community improvement to advocate for real changes to make our city stronger, safer and healthier.

What other issues do you plan to focus on if elected?

I will ensure workers are paid fair wages, protected from employer abuses, union busting, unfair labor practices and wage theft. I will ensure any new development that makes use of public funds guarantees worker protections and community benefits agreements. I will lead on environmental protections. Climate change is a real and persistent threat to our survival as a species.

We must build towards a future that supports public transportation and walkability in our neighborhoods. Vulnerable populations such as the unhoused and those with mental health challenges must be protected and provided comprehensive services. We need to promote the development of family friendly policies that attract families with children to the city.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

As a lifelong resident of the district, I know the people, places, struggles and potential of this community better than any other candidate in the race. I have a proven track record of community involvement and have spent over fifteen years learning and working in local government, across a wide variety of capacities with one goal: to help our people live better lives. I worked closely alongside Alderman Jonathan Brostoff during my time leading the Brady Street Area Association, and am inspired by his legacy daily. I am committed to serving with the same tenacity and tirelessness that he possessed. I will be an effective advocate for you on my first day in office and will never stop fighting for my friends and neighbors here in District 3.

Candidate website