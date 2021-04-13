Latest Stories

-
The Cedarburg High School choir pivoted from in-person performances to radio concerts this school year.
The resignations of Kim Potter, who fired her gun at Wright, and Chief Tim Gannon come after the city council passed a resolution calling for them to be relieved of duty.
A prominent Milwaukee-area doctor has given a business and civic group his estimate on when the local economy can fully reopen after suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement on Tuesday, U.S. authorities said they are "reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine."
The B.1.1.7 variant is now the most dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S.
The state Department of Public Instruction has ordered the Burlington Area School District to repair what the agency is calling a “racially hostile environment.”
The Brooklyn Center, Minn., officer who is said to have shot Wright is Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran. Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer meant to deploy a Taser — but pulled a gun instead.
Beginning Monday night, the Brewers will play six games at home over the next week. Despite rising COVID-19 cases, some changes are in store since the team's first home games of the season, including a limited return of tailgating in the parking lots at American Family Field.
While Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continues to say he is taking his time to decide whether or not to run for a third term in 2022, on Thursday he received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, if he decides to enter the race.
Gov. Tony Evers has revived a plan to expand and update a stretch of Milwaukee's I-94 freeway. The plan is expected to cost $1 billion and has Republican Legislators siding with the government and local residents criticizing the governor.