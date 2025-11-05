Bay View bakery creates 'community gift card' to help SNAP recipients

As the federal government shutdown continues, the future of SNAP food benefits is uncertain. That’s why Gather Bakehouse, in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, created a "community gift card."

The bakery first announced it would offer free loaves of bread to SNAP recipients who show their benefits card. Gather Owner Brittany Wohlfeil says customers wanted to help too. So after receiving offers for donations, Gather created a community gift card, which people can contribute to, allowing SNAP beneficiaries to get anything from the shop. It also sells tater tots, pizza dough and sandwiches.

On Nov. 4, customer Marsha Kinzer said she came to the shop for more than a donut.

"I learned on Facebook that these folks are collecting money to help out the people in my community," says Kinzer. "I just live a couple blocks from here and so this is a really simple way for me to give back through a place that I believe in."

Kinzer is a former educator. She says the government shutdown has her "filled with anger."

"This is my protest — helping the folks who are close to me in proximity and close to my heart," she says. "I ended my education career at the high school level. I know what those kids are like. I know how they can be. When they have something in their belly, they are happier, better people. Nothing is more important than getting food on the table right now."

Customer Richard Brylow contributed to the community gift card after ordering a scotcheroo and a raspberry-filled donut. He says others should find ways to help.

"I really don’t see enough happening," says Brylow. "I don’t see enough people getting together and doing things. I think everybody is probably worried about their own financial security. I think that we could be a little more generous. Those of us that have something, we could probably share it a little more with people who don’t."

Gather Owner Wohlfeil says customers have donated over $1,200 since the community fund was launched on Oct. 31. She says the day after announcing the program a customer was waiting outside for a free loaf of bread before the shop opened.

"The fact that it had such an immediate impact on people and it’s something kind of tangible, that you can see in real time is helping someone, is really special," Wohlfeil says.

The Trump administration will partially fund SNAP following rulings from two judges. The government will use emergency funds of over $4.5 billion to cover about half of the normal benefits for November. In Milwaukee County about 230,000 people depend on SNAP benefits.