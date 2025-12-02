Milwaukee Diaper Mission celebrates 5 years of supporting the community

Diaper insecurity is a nationwide crisis, with around one half of all U.S. families struggling to afford diapers . Back in 2020, Meagan Johnson decided to help Milwaukeeans affected by the crisis.

Hoping to fill a need in a community that lacked a diaper bank, she started the Milwaukee Diaper Mission (MDM) with co-founder Jessica Syburg. They began collecting diapers, wipes, and period products to distribute out of Johnson’s garage.

Since then, the organization has distributed 3.6 million diapers and 1.5 million period products , growing to become a reliable source for Milwaukee families in need.

Johnson was recently named one of USA Today’s 2025 Women of the Year . She joined Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski to share more about MDP’s growth these last five years and how they want to continue to expand.

Beyond the garage

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Diaper Mission When Meagan Johnson discovered that Milwaukee did not have a designated diaper bank, she decided to start collecting products to be distributed out of her garage along with her cousin Jessica Syburg.

“I had a feeling we would grow, [but] the rate at which we grew was somewhat of a surprise to me, and I'm really proud of all the accomplishments that we've had over the last five years,” says Johnson.

Each month, MDM provides diaper and period products for over 6,500 individuals in Milwaukee. The past five years have seen them hire four full-time staff members, moving out of the garage and into a 12,000-square-foot warehouse.

“It’s really all a testament to the fact that everybody just wants to take care of their neighbors and be a part of something that is doing something positive for our community,” she says.

Community partnerships

A growing list of 28 partner organizations has allowed MDM to scale up distribution. They've also gotten support from notable individuals like the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, County Executive David Crowley and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers .

"These are local heroes of social service support for families and we're so grateful to have those relationships. Whether it's an NBA play or it's a first grade teacher, we've got everybody in the community rallying around this work because it is very simple: access to free, basic essentials like diapers and period supplies is a basic human right,” she says. “And I think our community at large recognizes that every family should be covered in that way.”

1 of 4 — Meagan Johnson & Mayor Johnson.jpeg Milwaukee Diaper Mission founder Meagan Johnson and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson JAMIE ROBARGE 2 of 4 — MDM volunteers warehouse.jpg Volunteers in Milwaukee Diaper Mission's warehouse on the south side of Milwaukee. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Diaper Mission 3 of 4 — MDM cofounders.jpeg Meagan Johnson (right) and Jessica Syburg are the cofounders of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Diaper Mission 4 of 4 — Meagan Johnson MDM.jpg Milwaukee Diaper Mission cofounder Meagan Johnson Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Diaper Mission

Current hurdles

With the Trump administration’s recent cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, Johnson has seen MDM’s partner organizations facing greater pressure. SNAP and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) do not cover diapers and period supplies and never have, so it's been the jobs of basic need banks to provide this additional support.

“With food share benefits being cut, we have seen our food pantry partners experience a 100% increase in traffic to their food pantries ,” she says. “So, there is an intersection between diaper need, period poverty, and food insecurity – it all goes hand in hand.”

Despite the hurdles, MDM is continuing to meet needs and fight insecurity in Milwaukee.

“The ultimate goal is to eradicate diaper need and period poverty in the City of Milwaukee,” she says. “It's going to take an incredibly long time and a lot of hard work to get there, but I know we can do it – because people care about this mission.”