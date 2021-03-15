-
A Milwaukee alderwoman wants the city to adopt a “universal basic income” pilot program.The proposal by Ald. Chantia Lewis would supplement low-income…
-
The possible change involves a different inflation measure to adjust the poverty threshold annually. Anti-poverty groups worry that many low-income people would be pushed off assistance programs.
-
New Census Bureau estimates came out recently for both Wisconsin and the nation with numbers on 2017 poverty rates, median income levels, and a host of…
-
Lake Effect's latest Fit For You addressed ways to cope with holiday stressors and how to balance that with our eating habits. However, common holiday…
-
A report earlier this year from the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance estimated that Wisconsin’s prison population will hit a record level by 2019. The number…
-
In college, students might joke about living on ramen noodles, or popcorn. But for some, hunger can be a real problem.According to at least one study,…
-
In Wisconsin, thousands of families struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table. One need some of them have – that you might not consider - is…
-
Milwaukee residents will begin to see signs around town discouraging them from giving money to panhandlers. City leaders rolled out the program on…
-
A lot has been written about poverty and other problems facing urban America - issues like mass incarceration, inequities in education and the income gap.…
-
Most of us are probably familiar with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a Dream" speech. But it was a speech that came very late in King's life that…