Historian John Gurda walks through the history and landmarks along Milwaukee's North Avenue to help us understand how it became what it is today.
Metcalfe Park Community Bridges is a resident-led non-profit that supports neighborhood investment and revitalization and has its office on North Avenue.
North Avenue cuts through a wide swath of neighborhoods that both Republicans and Democrats want to turn out to vote this year.
Voters along the same street stretching from Milwaukee to the suburbs talk about what's swaying them -- and what's not -- in the critical swing state of Wisconsin.
North Avenue in Milwaukee cuts through just about every major Wisconsin voting bloc. Republican former Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic strategist Thad Nation talk about its political importance.
NPR's Ari Shapiro and WUWM's Maayan Silver spoke with voters along a 15-mile road that cuts through Milwaukee area segregated neighborhoods as election season continues in this crucial swing state.