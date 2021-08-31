Capitol Notes: Thompson Spars With Republican-Controlled Legislature Over COVID Mandates

Sparks flew last week between Interim UW-System President and former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson and GOP leaders in the state Legislature. Republican Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Rules Committee, threatened to file a lawsuit if Thompson doesn’t first get permission from the panel to enact any COVID-19 mandates on the campuses.

Thompson had previously told chancellors it’s up to them if they want to require masks, and rebuffed Nass’ demand. Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he wouldn’t recommend suing Thompson and the system.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com, what happens next.

