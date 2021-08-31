© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Thompson Spars With Republican-Controlled Legislature Over COVID Mandates

Published August 31, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Sparks flew last week between Interim UW-System President and former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson and GOP leaders in the state Legislature. Republican Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Rules Committee, threatened to file a lawsuit if Thompson doesn’t first get permission from the panel to enact any COVID-19 mandates on the campuses.

Thompson had previously told chancellors it’s up to them if they want to require masks, and rebuffed Nass’ demand. Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he wouldn’t recommend suing Thompson and the system.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com, what happens next.

COVID-19
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
See stories by Marti Mikkelson