Capitol Notes: Investigator Wants Election Officials To Safeguard Data From 2020 Presidential Contest

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman wants the Wisconsin Elections Commission to preserve all the 2020 presidential election evidence. Gableman is leading an investigation into the election, which Joe Biden narrowly won. He sent a letter to commissioners last week, urging them to tell local clerks to preserve “any and all” voting records, so he can use them to determine whether any alleged fraud occurred in the state.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman to lead the investigation. In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks the WEC and local clerks will comply.

