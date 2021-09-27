Capitol Notes: U.S. Supreme Court May Get Involved in Wisconsin's Redistricting Case

Republican state lawmakers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out a redistricting lawsuit that Democrats brought, which asks a federal court to draw the political boundaries in Wisconsin for the next decade.

The request came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to directly take a redistricting case brought by a conservative group, in case Democratic Governor Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature cannot reach an agreement on new maps.

The group cites delays in publishing new census figures and the possibility of time running out before next year’s elections as reasons for the request.

Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross of wispolitics.com discuss the week in politics in Capitol Notes.

