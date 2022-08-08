© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: What you need to know ahead of the Wisconsin primary

Published August 8, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT
The Democratic U.S. Senate primary may have fizzled out, but the Republican race for governor and all the down-ballot races are still game-on.

In Wisconsin, there aren’t major contested primaries for both parties — after several main U.S. Senate candidates dropped out to pave the way for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. So, that primary might not draw the Democratic turnout that Republicans could have in the neck-and-neck primary for Wisconsin governor.

Nonetheless, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, breaks down what’s important to know about those two races and gives background on the down-ballot races — from attorney general to lieutenant governor to Wisconsin secretary of state, which has been the focus of some in the GOP who want to disband the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

