Capitol Notes: A new day, a new lawsuit — this time over Wisconsin's collective bargaining law

Hearkening back to the days when Republican Scott Walker was governor, and he pushed legislation through strongly limiting the ability of most public sector workers to collectively bargain through unions on things like retirement plans, health care, and time off, resulting in impassioned protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol, petitioners have now sued again to challenge the law.

They hope that a new state supreme court, under liberal control, will be more favorable than the courts that heard the myriad of suits before. But there's a lot to reckon with before the court ends up in the state's highest court, with issues like recusal.

Tune in to Capitol Notes to hear all about it, plus a new candidate announcing a run for 2025, and open records challenges to Republicans who were looking for legal advice on impeaching the court's newest liberal-backed justice.