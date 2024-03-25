Capitol Notes: Primaries, drop boxes and recalls, oh my!

Why does Wisconsin's presidential primary even matter now that there are two presumptive nominees, Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden? How does the primary even work in Wisconsin? What else is on the ballot in the spring non-partisan election also happening on April 2? JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, answers these questions and more, including the latest on another lawsuit asking to allow absentee ballot drop boxes in the state (beyond municipal clerks' offices) and the recall efforts by some Trump supporters against GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.