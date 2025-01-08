© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes: A fountain of ballot questions and a session preview

By Maayan Silver
Published January 8, 2025 at 9:47 AM CST
Wisconsinites have seen an uptick in ballot measures proposed by the GOP-led Wisconsin legislature. In part, this is because ballot measures can drive turnout and sidestep Democratic Governor Tony Evers' veto pen.

In recent Wisconsin elections, there have been ballot questions before the public about firearms and marijuana, election administration, cash bail and citizenship status and voting.

Some of these questions are "advisory," meaning they can be used simply to gauge public opinion. Other referenda are "binding," which means they create or change state law. Others actually amend the state constitution. All these ballot questions are currently only able to be initiated to be placed on the ballot by the Wisconsin Legislature. In other states, the public can initiate this process as well.

The 2025-2027 legislative session has just started, but already there's talk in the Capitol about what ballot questions should be on the April ballot, including whether members of the public should be able to, themselves, get questions on the ballot. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, lays out what's being discussed. He also gives a preview of the new legislative session. We're back for the New Year.

