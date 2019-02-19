© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2020-LE-SPOTLIGHT-PODCAST-1400_1.png
Lake Effect: Spotlight

Producers Nigel Poor & Earlonne Woods On Translating 'Ear Hustle' Beyond The Podcast

Published February 19, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST
015_sam__a__e___n.jpg
Eddie Herena
/
Team Ear Hustle, inside bars, from left: Lt. Sam Robinson, Antwan Williams, Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor.

Visual artist Nigel Poor has spent years offering us a glimpse of life behind bars. Poor is not incarcerated, but she has worked with people inside California’s San Quentin Prison to tell the stories of everyday life.  Among the ways she’s done that is through curating a remarkable group of large-format photographs taken over the years by prison staff — some of which are on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

READ: 'Ear Hustle' Podcast, Photography Make Prison Three Dimensional

But Poor has also co-produced and hosted a podcast called Ear Hustle, along with Earlonne Woods, who was sentenced to 31 years-to life for second-degree attempted armed robbery. Woods’ sentence was commuted last fall and he is now a free man, and a full-time producer for Ear Hustle, though his stories have obviously changed since leaving prison. 

"Most people in prison fantasize about being outside the prison. So my mind was already out there in the streets," says Woods. "But we used to talk about, like, 'When I get out, we’re going cover re-entry or something — we’re just going to add another component to Ear Hustle.' "

One of the things Poor says she's looking forward to is traveling with Woods and giving more public presentations together. She's also thinking about how Ear Hustle can grow beyond the podcast.

"I don't know what that is, but thinking about what are the possibilities because we've been fortunate enough to get a big following and have a lot of opportunities come our way that I hope we can take advantage of — and push us creatively and emotionally," said Poor.

Poor and Woods spoke recently with Lake Effect's Joy Powers about their work together, and Woods talked about what it was like to finally leave prison after two decades behind bars:

Tags

Lake Effect: SpotlightpodcastincarcerationLake EffectSpotlight
Stay Connected
Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as producer for Lake Effect. Most recently, she was a director and producer for The Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm, Chicago Public Radio.
See stories by Joy Powers