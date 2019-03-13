Alex Lasry Looks Beyond The Democratic National Convention To Milwaukee's Future

It’s official. Earlier this week, the Democratic National Committee chose Milwaukee as the site of its 2020 convention. According to DNC Chair Tom Perez, this is the first time the Democratic Party has held a national convention in the Midwest, outside of Chicago, since 1916.

Milwaukee’s success in winning the host bid is due, in large part, to the efforts of members of the bid committee, which included Mayor Tom Barrett, Gov. Tony Evers, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President, and bid chair, Alex Lasry.

Like many Milwaukeeans, Lasry is excited for the impending convention, but he's also looking beyond that to the future of the city.

"We need to make sure we don’t let this opportunity go by. It’ll be great to host the convention, but then what are we doing in year two, three and four? How are we capitalizing on this moment that we have? We need to make sure we’re staying just as ambitious and dreaming just as big post-convention as we were in this two years leading up to it," he says.