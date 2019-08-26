© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect: Spotlight

Tariff Wars & Immigration Issues Are Affecting Wine Prices

Published August 26, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT
Napa Vineyard

  

The news has been full of stories on tariffs and immigration, and how both are affecting the economy. These aren’t topics our wine contributor, Ray Fister, typically talks to Lake Effect about. But he says these national and international policies will show up as higher per bottle prices for the consumer.

One of the biggest changes coming down the pike are with California labor laws that take effect next year.

"Vineyard workers can no longer work 60 hour per week like they normally do," Fister explains. "They’re restricted to 40 hours and it’s affecting the wineries because they’re limited as to how long they can keep those people out there."

