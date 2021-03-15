-
The holidays and all of its glory create the perfect opportunity to try new things — like wine for example. Wine expert Ray Fister sat down with Lake…
-
The news has been full of stories on tariffs and immigration, and how both are affecting the economy. These aren’t topics our wine contributor, Ray…
-
While we can't say it with certainty, the likelihood of another snowstorm diminishes with each passing day, as we transition into the warmer months. With…
-
For many of us, Thanksgiving Day starts in the early morning and can go until late at night. It’s a holiday often marked by excess: lots of family, lots…
-
The full heat of summer is upon us. Most of us reach for a cold beer or cider if we want something alcoholic to help cool down.But Lake Effect’s regular…
-
The last time wine contributor Ray Fister joined Lake Effect's Bonnie North, he talked about the impact that a historically bad wildfire season in…
-
At last report from the Interagency Fire Center, two significant wildfires continue to burn in California. They’ve already charred more than 111-thousand…
-
Every so often, when he isn’t off in California trying out this year’s vintage, Ray Fister stops in to chat about wine. Lake Effect's wine contributor is…
-
It’s November, and the holiday juggernaut is almost upon us. And if you drink, it’s a time you might be buying more wine than you normally would. But if…
-
Wine lovers know that summer is perhaps the best time for white wines. They offer a sweet, refreshing taste that can cool off even the hottest August…