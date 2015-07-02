REELZ TV Network Will Air Miss USA Pageant

Donald Trump's controversial remarks dispagaging Mexican immigrants led to a series of organizations cutting ties with the Republican presidential candidate. After Univision and NBC, dropped TV broadcasts of Miss USA and Miss Universe – pageants which Trump co-owns – a different network will broadcast the programs, according to the Associated Press. The REELZ network will be the TV home of the pageant, which will air July 12.

In a statement, REELZ said that the Miss USA pageant is a perfect fit for the network:

" 'The decision on the part of REELZ to acquire the rights to the MISS USA Pageant was based on our belief that this special event, and the women who compete in it, are an integral part of American tradition,' said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZ. 'As one of only a few independent networks, we decided to exercise our own voice and committed ourselves to bringing this pageant to American viewers everywhere.' "

As the AP points out, the statement doesn't include information about how the network acquired rights to the pageant or mention Donald Trump – who is suing Univision for $500 million. In addition to the two networks dropping the broadcasts, several hosts and judges have vacated their roles because of Trump's comments.

