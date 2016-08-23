WATCH: Clinton Opens Pickle Jar In Response To Rumors About Her Health

Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump surrogates are questioning Hillary Clinton's health, so Clinton opened a jar of pickles.

Jimmy Kimmel presented her with the challenge during an appearance Monday on his ABC late-night talk show. He also checked her pulse.

Clinton, 68, chalked the health rumors up to what she called the Trump campaign's "wacky strategy."

"Say all these crazy things, and maybe you can get some people to believe you," Clinton said. "On the other hand, it just absolutely makes no sense."

Trump has repeatedly questioned whether Clinton has the "mental and physical stamina" to serve as president.

Appearing on a day when a federal judge ordered the release of an additional 15,000 State Department emails gathered during the course of the FBI investigation into her private email server, Clinton said she wasn't worried about another round of disclosures. "My emails are so boring. I'm embarrassed about that," she said. "We've already released 30,000-plus. What's a few more?"

The difference, of course — this latest round includes messages Clinton did not voluntarily turn over to the State Department.

The TV appearance comes during a relatively light week for Clinton in terms of public appearances. While she's holding several fundraisers, she has only one day of campaigning scheduled, with a stop in Reno, Nev., on Thursday.

