New York Attorney General: Trump Charitable Foundation Violated The Law

The office of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a "Notice of Violation" to the Donald J. Trump Foundation and ordered the foundation to cease and desist from soliciting contributions in New York.

The notice states that the Trump Foundation failed to register with the Charities Bureau before soliciting contributions or engaging in fundraising activities.

Schneiderman's office said in a press release it found that "the Trump Foundation 'is in violation of section 172 of Article 7-A New York's Executive Law, which requires charitable organizations that solicit contributions in New York State to register with the Charities Bureau and to provide annual financial reports and annual audited financial statements.' Despite failing to register pursuant to Article 7-A, the Trump Foundation solicited contributions in New York State earlier this year, in violation of New York law.

"The notice directs the Trump Foundation to 'immediately cease soliciting contributions or engaging in other fundraising activities in New York' and 'to provide the [AG's] Charities Bureau with the information specified in Section 172 within fifteen (15) days' of receiving the notice."

The Notice of Violation is here.

