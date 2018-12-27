© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

Are You A Federal Worker Affected By This Government Shutdown?

By Sophia Alvarez Boyd
Published December 27, 2018 at 4:58 PM CST
NPR's Weekend Edition is working on a story about federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

This is the third federal government shutdown this year. And this one comes at a particularly hard time — during the holidays. How are you and your family faring? Is there a specific consequence you're facing this time compared with others?

NPR's Weekend Edition is working on a story about federal workers during the shutdown. If you are affected, please share your story with us in the form below, or here. A producer may contact you to follow up.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Politics & GovernmentNPR News
Sophia Alvarez Boyd
