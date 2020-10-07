© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Tracker: Key Trump Contacts Who Have Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

By Elena Moore
Published October 7, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks to reporters last week outside the West Wing of the White House. She announced Monday that she tested positive for the coronavirus.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks to reporters last week outside the West Wing of the White House. She announced Monday that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump and close to a dozen key members of his circle, including senior White House and campaign staff and Republican senators, have announced positive coronavirus test results in the days before and after Trump tested positive.

These announcements came after a busy two weeks for Trump, who took part in the first presidential debate Sept. 29 and officially introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee on the prior weekend. The president also held multiple events in states around the country, including New Jersey, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Many of those who tested positive were present with Trump at these events over the past two weeks.

White House aide Hope Hicks was the first senior official to announce her positive test results in this latest wave, with news of her diagnosis breaking Thursday evening. Hours later, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had had tested positive as well.

The results have upended business at the White House, on the campaign trail and caused the Senate to delay its return.

Several other White House staffers are known to have the virus. The White House has declined to give a total, citing privacy concerns, but is under pressure to describe the extent of the outbreak and explain how it happened.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags

Politics & GovernmentNPR News
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore