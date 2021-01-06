© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Biden: Democracy 'Under Unprecedented Assault' As Pro-Trump Extremists Occupy Capitol

By Scott Detrow,
Juana Summers
Published January 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST
President-elect Joe Biden said U.S. democracy is "under unprecedented assault" in remarks on the storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists on Wednesday. Above, he speaks at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday.
President-elect Joe Biden said U.S. democracy is "under unprecedented assault" in remarks on the storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists on Wednesday. Above, he speaks at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday.

Updated at 4:22 p.m. ET

President-elect Joe Biden called the violent protests that engulfed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday an "assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business" and called on President Trump to immediately demand that his supporters stop the violence.

In a somber address, Biden called on Trump, who had not publicly spoken since a rally earlier Wednesday, to "go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege."

Shortly thereafter, Trump released a prerecorded video urging protesters to go home.

The president-elect spoke hours after a mob of extremists loyal to Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, bringing to a halt Congress' counting of the electoral votes to confirm Biden's election victory. Police evacuated some lawmakers from the building in a chaotic scene that shook the very foundation of American democracy.

Biden said that the words of a president matter. At their best, he said, they can inspire. But at their worst, he added, they can incite.

The president-elect described the conduct of the pro-Trump extremists on Wednesday as an "insurrection" and said the behavior "borders on sedition."

Watch Biden's remarks here:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentinsurrectionNPR News
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political reporter for NPR covering demographics and culture. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers