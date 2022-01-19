© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Politics & Government

The Supreme Court denies Trump's bid to block release of records to Jan. 6 panel

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published January 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 15 in Florence, Ariz.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 15 in Florence, Ariz.

Updated January 19, 2022 at 6:47 PM ET

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a blow to former President Donald Trump, rejecting his request to block release of White House records being sought by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The court's order paves the way for the release of records from the National Archives. The records could shed light on the events that led to the riot by Trump supporters protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

In its decision Wednesday, the Supreme Court noted that the question of whether a former president can claim executive privilege need not be answered in this case, because a lower court had already decided.

"Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump's claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court's decision," the court said in its order.

Conservative-leaning Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone public dissenter in the order.

The decision Wednesday comes as the Democratic-led committee is moving closer into Trump's inner circle.

The panel is now pursuing phone records for Trump's son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
