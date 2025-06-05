Trump threatens to cut Musk contracts as feud quickly escalates

Updated June 5, 2025 at 4:58 PM CDT

The feud between President Trump and his former adviser Elon Musk ramped up Thursday as the two lashed out at each other on social media.

Musk — who for days has been blasting a GOP megabill advancing most of Trump's biggest domestic policy priorities — said that Trump would have lost the election without his support, and called him ungrateful.

Then Trump posted that "the easiest way" to save billions of dollars of government spending would be to "terminate Elon's governmental subsidies and contracts." Musk is the CEO of companies that make electric cars and rockets.

Musk, in turn, posted that Trump hadn't released all the records around sex offender Jeffrey Epstein because — according to Musk — Trump himself is implicated in those files. Musk did not provide any evidence of this, and Musk has in the past accused people of sex crimes without evidence. The White House had no immediate comment on Musk's post.

The public feud seemed to drive a stake through what had been a big-money political bromance. Musk, who spent close to $300 million to elect Trump and became one of his closest advisers before leaving the administration last week, suggested it was time to start a new political party.

Trump was asked about Musk's criticism of the megabill at the White House

The sniping was sparked by comments Trump made in the Oval Office earlier in the day when asked about Musk's criticism of the tax and spending bill. Trump said he was surprised that Musk had been scorching the package, but said he thought Musk was wrong and conflicted in his criticism.

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"He's worn that hat, 'Trump was right about everything' -- and I am right about the great big, beautiful, bill," Trump said.

He said Musk "knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody" and "never had a problem until right after he left." On X, Musk quickly countered, claiming "this bill was never shown to me even once."

Musk, who for months led the administration's government-slashing unit, has called the bill "pork-filled" and a "disgusting abomination."

"In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful," Musk posted Thursday. "Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."

Trump said he thought Musk was upset because the bill proposes to cut subsidies for electric vehicles, a policy that would affect his company Tesla, and because Trump pulled his nominee for NASA on Saturday. That pick, Jared Isaacman, had been recommended by Musk, and the nomination had cleared committee and was awaiting Senate confirmation. Isaacman is a friend of Musk, and his online payment company, Shift 4, has financial ties to SpaceX. On Thursday, Trump suggested he didn't think the relationship "was appropriate."

He noted that Musk had only had positive things to say upon leaving the Oval Office last week. "You saw a man who was very happy when he stood behind the Oval desk. And even with the black eye — I said, 'You want a little makeup? We'll get you there to make up,' but he said, 'No, I don't think so.' Which is interesting and very nice. He wants to be who he is," Trump said.

Trump said he thought that Musk missed being part of the action at the White House, and said he was similar to other former staffers who leave to become critics.

"They leave, and they wake up in the morning, and the glamor is gone. The whole world is different, and they become hostile, I don't know what it is," Trump said.

Later, on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump sharpened his attack on Musk: "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV mandate … and he just went CRAZY," Trump posted.

— Danielle Kurtzleben contributed to this story.

