COVID-19 Testing Is Lower Than Expected As Cases Climb, According To Milwaukee County Officials

By 14 minutes ago
  • As sites like Miller Park continue to serve as drive-thru testing sites, Milwaukee County health officials say more residents need to use the sites and get tested.
    Jack Hurbanis / WUWM

The number of people getting tested for COVID-19 in Milwaukee County continues to be lower than health officials would like. They’re urging residents to take advantage of testing capacity.

During a media update Thursday, Darren Rausch, director of the City of Greenfield Health Department, said data trends are showing continued increases in cases county wide in the most recent weeks.

Yet, he said, testing is still lower than expected.

"We’re averaging probably about 25,000 tests a week for the last two weeks, but it's a far cry from where we were in early November, where we were seeing almost 45,000 to 46,000 tests per week," said Rausch.

Dr. Ben Weston of the Medical College of Wisconsin emphasized that testing remains as important as ever.

And that he’s concerned about the decline.

"It’ll be a while until we have the level of vaccination where it’s really gonna tighten up our percent positivity and our number of cases. And there’s no reason to think that in the next few months we won’t see another spike," said Weston.

One trend officials discussed is a slight increase in the coronavirus among the county’s Asian population, compared to other groups.

Officials also shared information about the vaccination schedule for first responders. Phase 1b is expected to get underway next week with Milwaukee Police Department personnel.

Related Content

$1,400 Checks And Help For The Jobless: What's In Biden's Plan To Rescue The Economy

By 19 hours ago

Updated at 8 pm ET

President-elect Joe Biden has long pledged he would deliver an aggressive plan to address the raging coronavirus pandemic and the painful recession it spawned.

On Thursday, he did just that, proposing an ambitious $1.9 trillion relief plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, additional benefits for the unemployed, as well hundreds of billions of dollars for struggling businesses and local governments.

Pandemic Fuels Record Overdose Deaths

By editor 20 hours ago

After their son died, Jackie and Robert Watson found a stack of popsicle sticks in his Milwaukee apartment. He'd written an affirmation on each one.

"I am a fighter." "Don't sweat the small stuff." "My kids love me."

Brandon Cullins, 31, had been working with a drug counselor, who advised him to write the messages to himself.

Picking up the popsicle sticks, the Watsons were able to see how hard their son wanted to kick his battle with cocaine. But they also wondered why he hadn't asked them for help.

Listen MKE: Milwaukeeans Share Experiences, Challenges Of Contracting COVID-19

By Earl Arms & Arnitta Holliman Jan 14, 2021
Screenshot / WUWM / Facebook

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

This Listen MKE conversation focuses on COVID-19 and the devastating effect it's had on Milwaukee’s Black community. Many of the survivors face unique physical and mental health challenges.

More Contagious COVID-19 Variant Detected In Wisconsin

By Jan 13, 2021
Jack Hurbanis / WUWM

Updated at 4:50 p.m.

A new, more contagious form of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Wisconsin, health officials said Wednesday.

State epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard told reporters during a video conference that state health officials received confirmation Tuesday that the variant had been detected through routine genome sequencing of a positive COVID-19 test for an Eau Claire County resident.