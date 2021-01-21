Gov. Evers Defends Vaccine Distribution As Eligible Group Expands

By & Scott Bauer 1 hour ago
  • Tony Evers, then-Democratic candidate for governor of Wisconsin, speaks at a rally in support of Wisconsin Democrats at North Division High School on Oct. 26, 2018 in Milwaukee.
    Tony Evers, then-Democratic candidate for governor of Wisconsin, speaks at a rally in support of Wisconsin Democrats at North Division High School on Oct. 26, 2018 in Milwaukee.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

Gov. Tony Evers defended Wisconsin's vaccination efforts in the face of increasing Republican criticism Thursday, while urging patience because the number of people eligible will expand exponentially next week.

Everyone over age 65 — about 700,000 people — will be able to get a shot starting Monday, and the state Department of Health Services is considering a recommendation that teachers, grocery store workers, transit workers and others be added to the priority list. That would make more than 40% of Wisconsin's total population, or about 2 million people, eligible for vaccination.

“That is a lot of people,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. "We don’t yet have enough vaccine for all of those folks.”

The state has been receiving about 70,000 doses a week and has been told by the federal government to expect that same level of vaccine for the next three to four weeks, Van Dijk said.

“This is going to take time," she said while urging patience. “I know that is not what we want to hear. Being patient is not easy and after almost a year of this pandemic and asking for more patience if frankly, a lot to ask.”

Evers, who is 69, will be eligible based on his age next week.

“We will get our vaccine when our primary health physician contacts us and we will make an appointment," Evers said when asked at a news conference when he would be vaccinated.

Wisconsin has vaccinated 3.3% of its population, which is below the national average of 4.3% and one of the lowest in the country, according to data as of Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those numbers have led to criticism from Republicans, who are pushing a variety of bills to take more control of the vaccination program.

Bills heard by legislative committees this week would force access to the general public by March 15; prohibit employers or the government from requiring vaccination; bar the closure of churches and not allowing prison inmates to take priority over others.

None of those ideas were included in a more limited COVID-19 bill passed by the Senate last week that Evers supports. Evers said he doubted that several of the Republican-backed bills heard this week would pass, but declined to say whether he would veto them if they did.

Evers also defended the vaccination effort to date, saying it was “bumpy” in the beginning due to a limited vaccine supply and gearing up the delivery system.

“I think we’re doing as best we can," he said. “At the end of the day, we’re driven by how many shots we have to put into people’s arms.”

Van Dijk said 22,072 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, making it the single largest day of vaccinations to date. Nearly 285,400 doses have been administered so far, she said.

The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which advises the state department who should next get vaccines, met Thursday and recommended a massive expansion of who is eligible for the next round. That would include teachers, prison inmates, others in congregate settings such as group homes and shelters, 911 dispatchers, mink farmers, non-front-line health care employees and workers in child care, utilities, public transit, grocery stores and food distribution.

The state health department will make the final decision on who will be in that group by early next week.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine are front-line health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, police officers, firefighters and corrections workers.

To date, 5,607 people have died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and more than 528,000 have tested positive. The seven-day average of new cases was 1,731, the lowest it's been in four months.

Tags: 
WUWM
Wisconsin Legislature
Gov. Tony Evers
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

Gov. Evers Addresses Unemployment Claims, Broadband Access In 2021 State Of The State

By & Jan 13, 2021
Maayan Silver

Tuesday night, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivered his state of the state speech virtually — a first in state history. He called on the Legislature to address problems exposed by the coronavirus pandemic, like updating Wisconsin's unemployment system and expanding broadband access.

Evers’ speech was pre-recorded and broadcast online without the typical audience, fanfare and applause. He described the last year as an unrelenting one, with challenges no one would have believed and obstacles that have continued into the new year.

GOP Leaders Gavel In, Adjourn Unemployment Session

By Jan 19, 2021
Maayan Silver

Republican legislative leaders took no action Tuesday on Gov. Tony Evers' call to modernize the state's backlogged unemployment system, convening and adjourning a special session within seconds.

Evers called the GOP-controlled Legislature into special session on Tuesday to pass a $5.3 million plan to modernize the Department of Workforce Development's process for handling unemployment claims.

Wisconsin Republicans Ignore Evers On Coronavirus Response Plan

By & & Scott Bauer Jan 4, 2021
WisEye

Updated Tuesday 7:31 a.m. CST

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature introduced a sweeping COVID-19 bill on Monday, the first day of the session, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said lawmakers will fast track it and pass it later in the week.

Wisconsin Justices Skeptical Of GOP Redistricting Proposal

By & & Scott Bauer Jan 14, 2021
DADEROT / WIKIMEDIA

Updated at 4:45 p.m. CST

A Republican-backed push to fast-track redistricting lawsuits in the Wisconsin Supreme Court met with skepticism during a Thursday hearing, with the court's conservative chief justice questioning why the proposal was necessary and how the thinly staffed court could be expected to draw maps.