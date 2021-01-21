A History Of Violence At The U.S. Capitol

By & 1 hour ago
  • Rioters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington, DC.
    Rioters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington, DC.
    Win McNamee / Getty Images

On Jan. 6, Americans watched as a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and tore through the halls of Congress.

While this event was unprecedented in many ways, this is not the first time the U.S. Capitol has been the site of violent acts.

John Savagian is a professor of history and program director for the history department at Alverno College. He says the first attack on the U.S. Capitol was by the British in 1812 after the American army had burned down the British Capitol in Canada.

“It was not a strategic decision; it was really done to punish the Americans and it was quite effective, the Capitol was burned,” he says.

The British burning the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Credit Paul M. Rapin de Thoyras / Wikimedia Commons

Just as staff members on the senate floor  grabbed the official electoral college counts sent by states on Jan. 6, during the British attack on the Capitol many people had to work to save documents and other artifacts in the building from the British.

After the election of Abraham Lincoln there was an attempted attack on the Capitol by a Virginia militia that was thwarted before attackers could reach the building. Threats about attacking the Capitol or assassinating Lincoln were rampant and thus, security in D.C. was taken extremely seriously. The army was mobilized to close off the entire Capitol to prevent anyone from coming in. 

“The attack on the Capitol in that instance was eerily similar to what happened with the Biden count because that was an attempt to stop the counting of Lincoln’s electoral votes, very similar,” he says.

Eric Muenter bombed the U.S. Capitol building in the summer of 1915 as a way to make a statement to keep America out of World War I, although the United States had not officially entered the war at that time.
Credit Prints & Photographs Division, [reproduction number, e.g., [LC-F82-1234] / U.S. Library of Congress

In the summer of 1915 Eric Muenter, a German born professor from Harvard,  detonated a bomb inside of the Capitol building.  

"He was caught the next day trying to kill J.P. Morgan, Jr. ... and then he committed suicide. And apparently what he was trying to do was  to make a message for world peace ... he was very concerned about [World War I] ... and he wanted to make a statement to try and keep America out of the war," Savagian explains.

"You can see that it's really hard to make logic out of what [Muenter] was doing," he adds.

Puerto Rican assault leader Lolita Lebrón under arrest in Washington D.C.
Credit United States Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons

The next act of violence wouldn’t happen until 1954. An attack by four Puerto Rican nationalists who brought a banner calling for Puerto Rican independence and opened fire on U.S. Representatives, injuring six people. They were captured and sentenced to life in prison, eventually the four received pardons and returned to Puerto Rico.

In the Senate chamber in 1983, a bomb was detonated by a group called the Weather Underground — a Marxist based, anti-capitalist far-left group according to Savagian. No one was injured and seven people were charged in the attack. 

As Savagian has laid out, the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 is not the first time the building has seen violence, but that there are stark differences in this attack — especially the fact that this was, in part, instigated by the president of the United States.

“To have a president sitting in office who was going to try to prevent the successful peaceful transition of power, which is one of the hallmarks of American democracy, that is what makes this quite unique and, um, chilling for many people,” he says.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
insurrection

Related Content

Wisconsin Activists Explain The Difference In Police Reponses To Local Protests And Capitol Attack

By Jan 19, 2021
Maayan Silver

Updated Jan. 21 at 11:06 a.m.

Racial justice issues remain front and center in 2021.

A few days after the start of the new year, the Kenosha County district attorney announced that the officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back won’t face charges.

Woman Who May Have Stolen Laptop From Pelosi's Office Is Arrested

By Jan 18, 2021

Updated Jan. 19 at 12:42 a.m. ET

Authorities have arrested a woman who the FBI says may have stolen a laptop computer or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol riot earlier this month. The bureau says it is investigating whether she planned to funnel the device to Russia's foreign intelligence agency.

Despite Warnings, Many State Capitols See Only Small Protests And Quiet Streets

By Jan 17, 2021

Police were on high alert in state capitals around the U.S. Sunday, after warnings that pro-Trump extremists might attempt to storm legislatures similar to the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week. But at many statehouses and capitols, security and the media outnumbered protesters.

Gov. Evers Says Law Enforcement Is 'Well Prepared' To Protect The Madison Capitol Building

By Jan 15, 2021
ANN ALTHOUSE / FLICKR

There are no confirmed reports of any weekend protests in Wisconsin by supporters of President Donald Trump. But Gov. Tony Evers said Friday afternoon that law enforcement is "well-prepared" to protect the state Capitol building in Madison. 

There have been rumors of potential armed protests at state capitols following the Jan. 6 chaos at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in numerous arrests of pro-Trump extremists.

Earlier this week, Evers announced the mobilization of some Wisconsin National Guard members in the Madison area. Boards were put on some state Capitol windows.