How People Living Along Lake Michigan Are Impacted By Climate Change

By 2 hours ago
  • You can see the impacts of record high Great Lakes levels along Lake Michigan beaches including in Fox Point where workers are attempting to manage erosion along Beach Road.
    You can see the impacts of record high Great Lakes levels along Lake Michigan beaches including in Fox Point where workers are attempting to manage erosion along Beach Road.
    Chuck Quirmbach

Recently the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported that this January was the warmest on record for the globe. This information is part of a growing body of evidence that climate change can be seen and felt.

"Even though we can talk about global averages it may sound like it’s a couple degrees warmer than average, to most people that doesn't seem like a lot. But then if you look regionally or locally you can see that those temperatures are much larger than that," notes Paul Roebber, a distinguished professor of atmospheric science at UW-Milwaukee.

Lake Effect is exploring the impact of climate change in a series of conversations with Roebber over the next few months, and this second installment addresses one listener's question:

"The 'cooler by the lake' effect for neighborhoods near Lake Michigan is not nearly as noticeable as it was decades ago. Why? Climate change?"

Roebber says the effect can still be felt, but it's less prominent.

"You expect to see the cooler by the lake in the summer and so you have a really hot day and that cool air that's over the lake will come on shore, and you feel that natural cooling effect. But if you have significant warming of the surface waters of the lake, which is what we've been seeing, then the amount of cool air that's available on the lake is still there, but it's not nearly as strong as it used to be," he explains.
 

Atmospheric science distinguished professor Paul Roebber says it is important to recognize climate change impacts are being felt globally, from here on Lake Michigan to Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica.
Credit Susan Bence

Roebber says it's not only important to tune in on the subtle and bigger impacts of climate change we are feeling on the Great Lakes, but also the dramatic shifts in other places in the world — including the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica.

Roebber says the glacier acts as a giant plug for the west Antarctic ice shelf, but that plug is giving way.  Scientists suspected the glacier was unstable, but until recently they lacked measurements to prove it.

"A field program was recently completed where they measured what the sea water was underneath that glacier ... They found that in fact it is several degrees above freezing," he notes. "It verifies the hypothesis that the water is sufficiently warm that it's melting the glacier from underneath. That distabilizes the glacier; it just slides down into the water and the whole shelf begins to collapse."

Roebber says the vast amount of melting ice could raise global sea levels by 10 feet.

While scientists can't predict how long the melting process will take, Roebber says "we do know that all of this is happening a lot faster than we originally thought."

Roebber notes the impacts are extremely expensive and distruptive. "And if you don't think that is going to have an influence in the Midwest, you should think again because it will."

Have a question about climate change and how it impacts your life? Submit your questions below.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
WUWM environment
climate change
Climate Conversations

