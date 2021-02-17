Listen MKE: Spoken Word Artist Kondwani Fidel

  • As a young writer and speaker, Kondwani Fidel is one of the nation’s smartest young Black voices.
WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

On Wednesday, February 24 at 7 p.m. on Facebook LiveListen MKE will welcome writer and spoken word artist Kondwani Fidel. As a young writer and speaker, Fidel is one of the nation’s smartest young Black voices, and his latest book, The Antiracist: How to Start the Conversation About Race and Take Action, is a perfect complement to the Journal Sentinel’s yearlong in-depth series on the role racism plays in creating the problems facing people of color in Milwaukee.

Fidel will keynote the event then participate in a discussion about a local program called Unlearning Racism that helps people identify and change their views. The author of the Journal Sentinel Milwaukee’s Promise series, James E. Causey, will host the event.

>> Watch Live Wednesday, February 24 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live

Listen MKE

