Listen MKE: Spoken Word Artist Kondwani Fidel

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

On Wednesday, February 24 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, Listen MKE will welcome writer and spoken word artist Kondwani Fidel. As a young writer and speaker, Fidel is one of the nation’s smartest young Black voices, and his latest book, The Antiracist: How to Start the Conversation About Race and Take Action, is a perfect complement to the Journal Sentinel’s yearlong in-depth series on the role racism plays in creating the problems facing people of color in Milwaukee.

Fidel will keynote the event then participate in a discussion about a local program called Unlearning Racism that helps people identify and change their views. The author of the Journal Sentinel Milwaukee’s Promise series, James E. Causey, will host the event.

>> Watch Live Wednesday, February 24 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live