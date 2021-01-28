Milwaukee Music Roundup: Lauryl Sulfate & LUXI, Mere Of Light, Fox Face, The Trusty Knife

By & 1 hour ago
  • (From left) Lauryl Sulfate & LUXI, Mere Of Light, Fox Face, The Trusty Knife.
    Lauryl Sulfate & LUXI, Mere Of Light, Fox Face, The Trusty Knife

Although most live shows have been put on hold by the pandemic, Milwaukee bands are continuing to release new songs — and Matt Wild has listened to most of them. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. 

Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Lauryl Sulfate + Her Ladies Of Leisure w/ LUXI
"Basement Show"

“As the title suggests, is a very dreamy, very electro ode to those beautiful things called basement shows. It’s where you go to somebody’s house, you go down in a crumby basement and you’re crammed in there with 100 other people and everyone’s sweaty and it’s wet and dirty down there and its wonderful,” says Wild.

Mere Of Light
"Moon From A Well"

“I was immediately taken by [Moon From A Well] and I immediately loved the idea of, kind of, easing into a new year with this very, very pastoral, very, very haunting — [Mere Of Light] describes the song as from ‘material from sound archives, field recordings, fairy tales and folk ballads’,” he says.

Fox Face
"Slow Burn"

“Fox Face is this very, kind of, aggressive, very, very awesome, feminist punk rock, garage rock group but with tons of hooks — hooks to spare as you might say. Their music, you know, its always very timely. It’s not just noise, it’s not just anger, it’s noise and anger filtered through some solid pop hooks,” he says.

The Trusty Knife
"Stealin'"

“[The Trusty Knife] really takes me back to going to these shows from this band and they were always just a ton, a ton of fun,” he says. “[Stealin’] is kind of this jaunty little number, it really takes me back.”

Lake Effect
WUWM
Milwaukee Record
music

